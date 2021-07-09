HOPE MILLS, N.C. — Susan Ann Turnbull, 81, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, in her home, in Hope Mills, N.C. Susan was born to the late Henry Turnbull and Edna Mae Corwin Turbull on February 21, 1940, in Norwich, N.Y. She spent her younger years attending various area schools and was a member of Blessed Family of God Church in Fayetteville, N.C.
In 1958 she enlisted in the US Army where she met her lifetime spouse and partner SGM Delores Williams (Retired). Together they resided in Clinton, Maryland for many years. Later she worked in various positions in Washington, DC. and most recently retired as a Corrections Officer for The Charles County Sheriff’s Office in La Plata, Md.. The two moved to Ocala Florida where they resided before moving to Hope Mills, N.C. in 2006.
She is survived by, Delores Williams, her loving spouse of more than 60 years; three sisters, Ella Mitchell, Marie Wood, and Florence Matteson; three brothers, Harry Turnbull, Bill Turnbull, and Bob Turnbull; special nieces and nephews, Melani Bridges (Duane), Caroline Welkley (Lee), and Debra Welkley; as well as many other nieces, nephews and a host of other extended family members and friends.
To celebrate the life of Susan Ann Turnbull a Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, at LaFayette Funeral Home 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC. 28304. Pastor Mary Collins of Blessed Family of God Church will officiate the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.