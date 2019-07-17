Susan Case, 61, passed away on July 3 at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland surrounding by her family.
She provided child care services to children in Calvert, Charles, and Washington Counties for most of her career.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Warren Case and their children, Brian Droneberger (Sara), Patrick Droneberger (Becky), Jamie Case (Jason), and Cindy Case. She also survived by her parents, Robert and Janet Redding of Hedgesville, WV; siblings Christopher Redding, Steven Redding, Leslie Gincley, and Matthew Redding; and grandchildren Ethan, Alex, Allison, Tyler, and Andrew Droneberger.
Per her request, no memorial service will be conducted but the family appreciates all the love and support.
