Waldorf, MD (20601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Warm and humid. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Warm and humid. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.