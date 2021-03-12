NEWBURG — (Ladd) Susie passed away quietly on February 19 at the age of 92, after a long battle with Dementia. Susie was born in Washington, D.C., to John Morriss Ladd and Frances Perkins Ladd in April of 1928 along with a twin brother John Morriss Ladd, Jr. and a younger brother William Duvall Ladd.
Susie had a lifelong love of horses, sailing, gardening and cooking. She was a member of the Hospitality & Information Service of Washington, D.C. (THIS) whose mission was to welcome diplomatic women and their families to the area with luncheons demonstrating American cooking. She was also a member of the De La Brooke Hunt, the Charles County Garden Club and a volunteer at Christ Church-Wayside.
Susie is survived by her brother Bill Ladd, her four children, Lee Marshall, Ed Marshall, Jean Powers (Pepper) and Bobby Marshall (Cyndi), two grandchildren, Philip Powers (Chelsea) and Logan Marshall, and three great grandchildren, Paxton, Leighton and Hattie Powers. Due to current restrictions, there will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to Christ Church-Wayside, 13050 Rock Point Rd., Newburg, MD 20664.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.