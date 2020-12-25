CLINTON — TERRY LEE PROCTOR "TJ" JR. age 32 departed this life on December 14, 2020 . A rotational Viewing will take place Monday, December 28, 2020, 10 am until time of Service 11 am at MIDDLETON HALL, 4045 Renner Road, Waldorf, MD. Services for immediate family and selected close friends ONLY. Burial, Trinity Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Waldorf, MD. Services Entrusted to TERRENCE L. JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICE, P.A., White Plains
To plant a tree in memory of Terry ", Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.