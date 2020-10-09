INDIAN HEAD — Theodore A. Payne Jr., 85, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. The viewing will be 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, with the graveside service to follow at 12, at Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Church View (Middlesex County), Virginia. Arrangements under the direction of J.K. Redmond Funeral Home www.jkredmond.com
To plant a tree in memory of Theodore Payne, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.