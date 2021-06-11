WHITE PLAINS — Theresa Charlene Young, 79 of White Plains, Md., entered into eternal rest on May 29, 2021. Theresa was born on July 19, 1941, in Hughesville, Md. On Friday, June 11, 2021, visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m., at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, 100 Village Street, Waldorf, Md. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Bryantown, Md.
Arrangements by Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home.
