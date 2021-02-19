FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Tom Woerner, 66, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, in Fredericksburg, Va., due to complications from end stage liver disease.
Tom was born in Seattle, Wash., to Ervin and Helen (nee Slinker) Woerner on December 23, 1954. A Merchant Marine, Tom sailed with the Seafarer’s International Union. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Riesz Woerner of Fredericksburg. He is also survived by his step-daughter Shara Riesz Brantley of Brentwood, Calif., son-in-law David Brantley as well as his beloved grandsons, Avi, Dylan and Zev.
