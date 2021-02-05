POMFRET — Tom Fisher passed away on January 20, 2021, at the age of 89.
Tom was a former teacher in Prince George’s County school system for over 30 years. He was one of three original investors in Aegis Insurance Company and a member of several historical societies.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Geraldine Fisher, his children Michael (Carmen) Fisher, Anne Marie (Ed) Furrow, Alexandra (Chris) Kennedy, Donna Jeanne (Kevin) Arnold, Thomas (Carolyn) Fisher, 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
He was laid to rest at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on January 25, 2021, surrounded by family and friends.
