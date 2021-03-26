MECHANICSVILLE — Thomas Jovon “TJ” Bowman, age 73 . Sunrise June 14, 1947 — Sunset March 20, 2021. Thomas is survived by his loving family and many friends.
Family and Friends Gathering Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 1 p.m. until time of Memorial Service, 2:30 pm at New Life Church, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, MD 20646. Arrangements Entrusted to Terrence L. Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains.
