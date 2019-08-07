LA PLATA — Quietly on August 2, 2019, Thomas Samuel Prout of La Plata, Maryland passed away at Sagepoint Senior Living. He is survived by his sons; Derek Prout and Tyrell Prout, daughters-in-law; Karen Prout and Kelly Prout, grandchildren; Megan, Melanie and Kayden Prout, sisters; Shirley Brown and Dorothy Hill. Thomas is preceded in death by his wife, Ellen, parents; James and Pearl Prout, brothers; William, Robert, Floyd, James and Louis Prout, sisters; Nannie Frasier and Agnes Givens and granddaughter, Jessica Prout. Family will receive visitors from 5:00pm until 8:00pm, Friday, August 9th, Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, P.A. and 10:00am until Service 11:00am, Saturday, August 10th at Shiloh Community United Methodist Church. Interment Church Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.