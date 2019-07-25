DUNDALK — On July 18, 2019 Sgt. Thomas Stephen Gaydos; beloved husband of Arlene Gaydos; devoted father of Thomas W. Gaydos and his wife Michelle and Sheila Gaydos-Korman and her husband Chad; loving grandfather of Thomas A. Gaydos, Kaylyn N. Gaydos, Chad M. Korman, and Carlie A. Korman; dear brother of Patricia Gaydos, Sandy Lanzer, and the late Lewis Gaydos; dearest son of the late Lewis Gaydos and Leona M. Gaydos (nee Lachajczyk).
Thomas, a veteran of the Vietnam War and recipient of several medals, including 6 Bronze Service Stars, enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
He will be laid to rest at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.
