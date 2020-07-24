ARNOLD — On July 11, 2020, Thomas Gordon Bennett III, age 71, died from pancreatic cancer at home in Arnold.
Tom was born September 20,1948 to Thomas Gordon Bennett Jr. and Evangeline Carlson Bennett of Lusby. Tom graduated from Calvert Senior High School in 1966 and McDaniel College in Westminster, Md., in 1970. He was then commissioned as a second lieutenant in the US Army.
Tom graduated in 1978 from the University of Maryland School of Physical Therapy. He worked as a home physical therapist for 36 years.
In 1979, he married the love of his life, Pamela Lynn Norton of Arnold. They enjoyed over forty wonderful years of marriage.
Tom's faith was the bedrock of his life. His long lists of prayer requests were written down and prayed over regularly. He participated in Maryland Prison Ministry for over thirty-five years. He was very active at Cheverly Baptist Church.
Tom is survived by his wife, Pamela, four children, Leia Joseph (John) of Cheverly, Dr. Matthew Bennett (Bethany) of Concord, North Carolina, David Bennett (Ashley) of Arnold, and Mark Bennett (Alicia) of Arnold, nine grandchildren, a brother, Dr. Charles Bennett (Gail) and two nieces, Dr. Laura Bennett (Dr. Paul Majsztrik) and Karen Bianco (Nicholas).
A celebration of Tom's life took place on July 17th at Greenbelt Baptist Church.
Donations for pancreatic cancer research can be sent to: TGen Foundation, 445 N. 5th Street, Suite 120, Phoenix, AZ 85004.
