NEWBURG — Timothy Russell “Pop” Willis, Sr., age 81, of Newburg, MD, passed away on October 13, 2019. Pop was a Retired D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carolyn Belle Willis; two sons, T.R. Willis II (Donna) and Scott Willis (Lisa); and one daughter, Michaelanne McHenry (Scott). A complete obituary and guest book for the family are available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
