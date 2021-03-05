INDIAN HEAD — We are celebrating the life of our beloved sister, Toni Patricia (Patty) Sammons. Patty’s health declined in recent years; she was tired and finally gave up the fight on February 22, 2021.
Patty was born June 8, 1952, to Daniel and Retha Sammons along with her twin brother Michael at Bolling AFB. She is preceded in death by both parents and her brother Mitch (and his daughter Christine). Patty is survived by siblings — Edward, Dee, Danny, Mike, Amy, seven nephews, a niece and 17 great nephews and nieces.
She graduated from Lackey High School in 1971 and was a retired civil service employee from NSWC Indian Head. She was a lifetime member of the Lutheran Church of our Savior. Her health kept her from attending church services as much as she would like but her faith was forever strong and unwavering. She was a member of the local chapter of Women of the Moose. Patty enjoyed many things in life such as camping, baking, crocheting, spoiling her nephews/niece and great nephews and nieces. Patty was humble, never self-serving and always put others before herself.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 5, at 11 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of our Savior, Bryans Road. Family, friends, and guests may start arriving at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to her church in her memory.
