TREAVEN JARVON TAYLOR

GLENN BURNIE — Age 45, entered into eternal rest in his precious Mother’s arms on Thursday, April 9, 2020. In addition to his mother, Phillipa Taylor, he is survived by his father, Robert E. Moore, and dad, Francis Jamieson. Also survived by brother, Duval Moore, sister, Giovanna Bonefont (Jayson), nieces, Asia and Alecia Bonefont, grandmother, Janet Moore.
Viewing Saturday April 18, 2020, 12 pm to 6 pm.
Prayers at 3 pm, immediate family only at Johnson Funeral Services 4433 White Plains Lane, White Plains, MD 20695
Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.