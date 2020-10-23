BRYANS ROAD — Tysean L. Washington age 32 is survived by his loving family and many friends. Viewing Saturday Oct. 24, 2020
9:30 am until time of Service 11:30 am at Middleton Hall , 4045 Renner Road, Waldorf, MD 20602 Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Pomfret, MD 20675. Services entrusted to Johnson Funeral Service, PA White Plains.
