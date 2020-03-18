FORT WASHINGTON — Transitioned March 14. Viewing: 10am to 7pm, Thursday, March 19, and viewing at 10am until time of service, 11am, Friday, March 20, The service is limited to immediate family. Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, Md. Interment Heritage Memorial Cemetery, Waldorf, Md.
