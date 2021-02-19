WALDORF — Viola Jenkins “Chippy” Caldwell, 83, of Waldorf, Md., peacefully departed this earthly life on February 8, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving children, Angela Vanessa and Bennie Caldwell. She was a native of McClellanville, SC.
Mrs. Caldwell resided in Waldorf for the past 50 years. She was a devoted educator serving the Charles County Board of Education as a dedicated Teacher and a much-valued Guidance Counselor for many years before retiring in 2004. Mrs. Caldwell was held in the highest regard by her students, colleagues, parents and community.
She was a lifelong member in the African Methodist Episcopal Church and a faithful member of Union Bethel AME Church in Brandywine, Md., for almost 40 years.
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 22, 2021 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A. in Waldorf, MD followed by a private Celebration of life service. Service will be live streamed at www.briscoe-tonicfuneralhome.com/
Interment will follow at Bethel AME Church, McClellanville, SC on February 24, 2021.
