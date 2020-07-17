WALDORF — Virginia Doyle Barber, age 86, passed away in Waldorf, during the early morning hours of July 11, 2020.
Born in Grafton, West Virginia, she grew up in Grafton, Baltimore and the Anacostia area of Washington, D.C., and then moved to Prince George’s County where she married Anthony Engel and raised a family. Virginia and Anthony divorced in 1987.
She later married Edwin Barber and helped raise his sons Andrew and Nevin.
She worked for the Government Printing Office and enjoyed volunteering and bowling, traveling as far as Reno and Las Vegas to bowl in tournaments. She made amazing Halloween costumes and family meals, and will be greatly missed for her creativity and her willingness to help others.
Virginia is survived by her children, Gerri Engel (Peter Schoenberg), Linda Payn (Byron), Christi Engel (Bill Freimuth) and Tony Engel (Martha), as well as her six grandchildren (Eric Lemmon, Lee Lemmon, Jessica Engel, Cole Romano, Ashley Kilakis and Ginger Engel) and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Sarah Doyle, her brother Gary Doyle and her husband, Edwin Barber. Share your stories of remembrance with us at https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/virginia-ann-doyle-barber/4349.
