INDIAN HEAD, MD — Virginia Ewell Godwin, age 87, passed away on October 23, 2019 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, MD surrounded by her family.
Born in Mears, VA on September 26, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Estelle Hart and Oscar Brantley Ewell.
Virginia was an Avon sales representative for over 40 years. Her greatest accomplishment, however, was the love she shared as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Virginia is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Reginald Godwin; daughter, Debbie Godwin Brown and husband, Bill of Chincoteague Island, VA; two sons, Reginald Godwin, Jr. and wife Dawn of La Plata, MD and Edward Godwin and partner, Lisa Prather of Cobb Island, MD; six grandchildren, two step grandchildren, two great grandchildren, additional children related by love and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 5-8PM at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646 and where a memorial service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:30AM. Burial will be at Groton Cemetery in Hallwood, VA at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following: Indian Head Volunteer Fire Department, 4095 Indian Head Highway, Indian Head, MD 20640 or the Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department, 73 Glymont Road, Indian Head, MD 20640.
