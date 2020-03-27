Virginia H. Lange "Ginny"

BRANDYWINE — Ginny Lange, 83 of Brandywine, Md., passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Restore Health Rehabilitation Center in White Plains.
Born on March 16, 1937, in Brandywine, she was the daughter of the late Agnes Wilkerson and Benjamin Franklin Wilkerson and had the nickname of “Reds” as she was growing up. Mrs. Lange was a school bus driver for Prince George’s County Public Schools for 38 years and a member of the Eastern Star in Upper Marlboro for over 30 years. She enjoyed sewing, doing ceramics, cooking and baking. She made the best Lemon Meringue pie. Mrs. Lange and her late husband Philip Lange were active members in Cheltenham United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Travis P. Hudson and second husband Philip; one grandson Brett A. Hudson; two brothers; three sisters.
She is survived by her three children, H. David Hudson (Karen), Connie J. Hudson and Lori A. Buckler (Gary); three grandchildren, Travis D. Hudson (Bobby Jo), Kyle M. Hudson and Alaina B. Laughbaum (Tyler); five great grandchildren J. Tyler Gass, Allei Hudson, Austin Hudson, Kylie Hudson and Brett A. Hudson.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the family will have a private visitation, service and burial. A Celebration of Life will be held in her memory at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent to Cheltenham United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 146, Cheltenham, MD 20623 in memory of Virginia H. Lange.
Online condolences may be made at raymondfuneralservice.com.
