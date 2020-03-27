Virginia H. Lange "Ginny"

  • 0
+1 
Virginia H. Lange

VIRGINIA LANGE
+1 
Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. logo

BRANDYWINE — Ginny Lange, 83 of Brandywine, Md., passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Restore Health Rehabilitation Center in White Plains.

Born on March 16, 1937, in Brandywine, she was the daughter of the late Agnes Wilkerson and Benjamin Franklin Wilkerson and had the nickname of “Reds” as she was growing up. Mrs. Lange was a school bus driver for Prince George’s County Public Schools for 38 years and a member of the Eastern Star in Upper Marlboro for over 30 years. She enjoyed sewing, doing ceramics, cooking and baking. She made the best Lemon Meringue pie. Mrs. Lange and her late husband Philip Lange were active members in Cheltenham United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Travis P. Hudson and second husband Philip; one grandson Brett A. Hudson; two brothers; three sisters.

She is survived by her three children, H. David Hudson (Karen), Connie J. Hudson and Lori A. Buckler (Gary); three grandchildren, Travis D. Hudson (Bobby Jo), Kyle M. Hudson and Alaina B. Laughbaum (Tyler); five great grandchildren J. Tyler Gass, Allei Hudson, Austin Hudson, Kylie Hudson and Brett A. Hudson.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the family will have a private visitation, service and burial. A Celebration of Life will be held in her memory at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent to Cheltenham United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 146, Cheltenham, MD 20623 in memory of Virginia H. Lange.

Online condolences may be made at raymondfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Lange as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Covering COVID-19

Covering COVID-19 on the Mid-Shore

JIM NORMANDIN

Dear readers,

As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.

During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.

As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.

If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.

Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.

Be safe.

Jim Normandin

President and Publisher

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Lange as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Latest Special Section

Newsletters