WALDORF, MD — Virginia “Ginny” Sullivan Hoover, 76, died September 14, 2019.
Ginny was a Program Analyst with Federal Aviation Administration for 40 plus years and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed buying gifts for family and friends.
She was the daughter of Herman E. Sullivan, Jr. and Nellie O. Fisher. In addition to her father, she was also predeceased by her husband, James “Jimmy” Hoover; her son, William “Billy” Fisher; and her brother, Michael Sullivan.
In addition to her mother, she is also survived by her son, Robert “Bobby” Fisher; her brother, Steven Parker (Jackie); her sister, Kathy Dutton (George); her grandchild, Nikki; and her great grandchild, Julianna.
Visitation on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 9:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel (La Plata, Maryland). Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery (Suitland, MD).
Memorial contributions in Ginny’s name are asked to American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.