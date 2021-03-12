DUNKIRK — Went home to the Lord on March 2, 2021. He is survived by his daughters Dawn, Kathy and Melissa , 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Gin Rodes Memorial fund on GoFundMe. Memorial March 13 at 11 a.m. at the Dunkirk Fire Dept.
