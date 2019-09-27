PITTSTON, PA — Vivian Scott Malczyk, a longtime resident of Nanjemoy, MD, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019 in the care of Wesley Village, Plains, PA. A Funeral service will be held on Friday at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc., Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort, on Friday, September 27th, at 11 AM. Family and friends are asked to call at the funeral home from 10 AM until Service time. For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
