WHITE PLAINS, Md. — Walter C. Poswiatowski, III died March 11, 2020.
He is survived by his sister, Rita Fitzgerald; his brother, Raymond; his daughters, Sandra J. Maroney (Michael), Donna M. Eckard (Milton), Barbara P. Hughes (Donald) and Sheila L. Burnette (James); as well as his son, Walter C. Poswiatowski, IV. Also survived by eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial contributions on Walter’s name are asked to Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Ave., N.W., Suite 1066, Washington, DC 20005.
