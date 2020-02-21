GASTON, S.C. — Wanda Moon, age 61, passed on January 29, 2020. Wanda was born August 1, 1958 in Pensacola, Florida. She was preceded in death by her father Ronald Braithwaite. She is survived by her mother Therese Braithwaite of La Plata, brother Dewayne Braithwaite of La Plata, sons, Brian Moon of GA and David Moon of SC. Wanda graduated from LPHS in 1976. She enjoyed vegetable gardening and supporting the South Carolina Gamecocks. Wanda will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Private family interment.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest Special Section
Latest News
- Commissioners to meet Feb. 25
- Police briefs
- Shortest month packs a powerful historical punch
- Student board member creates advisory council
- Sorority celebrates Dr. King's birthday
- St. Mary's School Bryantown 2nd quarter honor roll
- New law needed for better mental health care
- Voters already rejected charter government
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.