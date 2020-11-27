NEWARK, DELAWARE — Wardal affectionately known as "Wardell" and "Michael" was born, May 19, 1937 in Accokeek, Maryland to Frederick T. Medley, Sr. and Cora A. Munson Medley. After serving 20 years Wardell retired from the U.S. Marine Corps. He transitioned to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 20, 2020. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, MD 20640. Mass of Christian Burial, 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Piscataway Catholic Church, 13401 Piscataway Road, Clinton, MD 20735. Interment, Church Cemetery.
