Wayne W. Dennison, 80, of Summerville, SC was born on Feb. 17, 1939 in Takoma Park, MD, to Raymond Dennison and Daisy Wamsley Dennison.
Wayne was a building contractor for many homes in Charles County, Northern Virginia, DC, and PG County. He was the President of Dennison Masonry Corporation. He retired to Naples, FL for 20 years, and moved to Summerville, SC in 2015. He enjoyed golf at Hunters Ridge Country Club in his prime retirement years. Wayne also loved old cars, going to breakfast, joking and laughing, feeding Emmy carrots, watching the Andy Griffith Show, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy, and eating chocolate chip cookies.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margaret “Peggy” Trunnell Dennison; children: Patti Tumas (Brad), Penny Carlson (Steve), Jeff Dennison (Edie), Joani Colón (Jason); grandchildren: Jeremy Jameson (Crystal), Joey Jameson, Bradley Jameson (Jesica), Joseph Tumas, Craig Dennison (Yannika), Bryant Dennison (Lori), Jenna Colón, Justin Colón; brother, Will Dennison; and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Joseph Dennison, Marvin Dennison, Glen Dennison; and granddaughter, Jennifer Dennis (Greg).
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 6, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Goose Creek. A funeral service will follow from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the same location. Interment will take place on Sunday, July 7, 10 a.m. at Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Ark Respite House, P.O. Box 1540, Summerville, SC 29484.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 869 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445.
