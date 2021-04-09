ACCOKEEK — William Alan Newton (72) of Accokeek, Md., passed away on March 21, 2021, of respiratory failure.
Alan was born on December 31, 1948, in Washington, D.C., to Elaine Nalley and William J. Newton. He graduated from Oxon Hill Senior High School in 1966. Alan started his telecommunications career at 17 years of age with C&P Telephone Company. After 37 years, he retired as a Systems Technician at the Hart Senate Building. He also served in the Army Reserves and was honorably discharged after 6 years of service.
Alan enjoyed watching his favorite teams, Washington Capitals hockey and Washington Nationals baseball, and discussing the games with his best friend, Allan Brown.
Alan is predeceased by his parents, sisters- Betty Ann and Kathy, grandparents, aunts, and uncles. He is survived to cherish his memory, his loving with of 49 years, Barbara Newton, his children — Cheryl (Pat) Bryant and Ryan Newton, his sister Patricia (Clay) Nuquist, and his father in-law, Frank Alsop.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your preferred charity. Funeral services and burial will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.