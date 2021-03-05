WHITE PLAINS — William “Billy” Wenk, Jr. 74 of White Plains, MD passed away on Thursday February 25, 2021, at the Christiana Care Union Hospital in Elkton, Md.
Billy was born on July 4, 1946, in Mechanicsville, Md., to the late William Wenk and Edna Wenk. He is also predeceased by his brother, Joseph Wenk; sister Hazel Owens.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine Wenk; daughter, Gail Dixon; sisters, Edna Caywood, Patsy Cornell and Betty Mathews(Tom); Grandchildren, Rocky Dixon, Dillon Dixon, Brittany Haiden (Zack) and Brandon Dixon.
Billy is a member of the White Plains Moose Lodge and the DC Ramblers. Billy loved riding motorcycles and being outside.
The family will receive friends on Thursday March 4, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at the Arehart-Echols Funeral Home (211 St. Mary’s Ave. LaPlata, MD 20646). Interment to follow at the Trinity Memorial Gardens (3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd. Waldorf, MD 20601).
Due to COVID-19 restrictions all visitors must wear face coverings and Funeral Home is operating at limited capacity.
Online condolences may be made to the family at arehartechols.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.