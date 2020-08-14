CHARLES COUNTY — William “Buddy” Theodore Bowling Jr. was born on April 16, 1939 and departed this world on July 22, 2020.
He was an avid clay shooter. In fact, he was so good he received trophies for his marksman like skills. He was a truck driver so he carried Clay-bird as his CB handle.
Buddy was an excellent business man. He owned a video store, and excavating business. He then started a very successful furniture store, Everything Amish with his late wife Pam that is still thriving 27 years later. Buddy was one of a kind and will be missed and spoken of often. Love, your Everything Amish Family
