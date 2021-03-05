HUNTINGTOWN — Mr. William David Pipe Sr. (Billy) of Huntingtown, Md., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at home surrounded by his loved ones. After a very difficult battle with a very aggressive cancer, he left this world at the age of 64.
Billy, known for his beautiful blue eyes, infectious smile, amusing stories, and love for history, was a loving and caring companion, father, grandfather, brother, nephew, friend, boss and mentor. Billy was born to his parents Joan McGovern-Pipe-Kwiatkowski and Ralph Pipe on February 5, 1957, in Schenectady, N.Y.
Although Ralph and Joan parted ways when Billy was very young, he was blessed with his stepfather Stanley Kwiatkowski who stepped up to help raise Billy. Billy grew up as the eldest of five siblings from Joan and two from Ralph. At 24, Billy moved to Maryland, where he started a family and raising two children Tiffany Curtis and William David Pipe Jr.
Billy spent over 46 years in the wastewater removal business, ending his career with his position as Vice President of Action Wastewater Solutions Inc., a second company that he started in 2012. Billy was loved not only by his family, friends, employees, and customers but even his competitors and colleges. Billy spent the last ten years of his life in Huntingtown with his beloved companion and partner Joanna Pagliaro Gott. He played a significant part in the lives of her three children Marshall Catterton, Jeffrey Catterton, and Brandy Gott.
Billy loved his animals and would enjoy taking his spoiled grand-pup Annabelle for rides. He was a lifelong Harley rider, loving the wind in his face and the sun on his back. Billy is survived by his companion Joanna Pagliaro Gott; his beloved aunt, Jane McGovern; stepfather, Stanley Kwiatkowski; daughter, Tiffany Curtis; son, William Pipe Jr.; his siblings, Tammy Waring, Stanley Kwiatkowski Jr, Teresa Kwiatkowski, John Kwiatkowski, Leonard Kwiatkowski, and Candice Pipe; and two grandchildren, Dylan Wyvill and Richard Brooks III. He is preceded in death by his mother Joan McGovern Pipe Kwiatkowski and his brother Thomas Pipe.
There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, March 27, 2021, 2 p.m. — 6 p.m. at the American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 in Chesapeake Beach, Md. The family would like to welcome all to come and celebrate Billy’s wonderful, adventurous life! In place of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either one of the following charities, Colon Cancer Coalition, Calvert Animal League, or your local Hospice.
