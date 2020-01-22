ROCKY MOUNT — William Dexter Cave, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM at Johnson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Resurrection Cemetery 8000 Woodyard Road Clinton, MD 20735. Entombment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum in Clinton, MD.
Arrangements Johnson Funeral Home www.johnsonfuneralsandcremations.com.
