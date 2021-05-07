GREAT MILLS — William Flores-Trujillo, age 38, departed this life on Thursday, April 22, 2021. William is survived by his loving wife, family and friends.
Viewing Saturday, May 8, 2021, 10:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 12:30 p.m., at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, 100 Village Street, Waldorf, MD 20602.
Final services and burial will take place in Guatemala.
Arrangements Entrusted to Terrence L. Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains.
