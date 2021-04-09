WHITE PLAINS — William George Norris, age 86 of White Plains, Md., passed away on April 1, 2021.
He is survived by his dear wife and high school sweetheart, Mary Eleanor Norris (Thompson). They would have been married for 65 years in June.
William is the son of the late William A. and Pauline M. Norris. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Francis (Pete) Norris.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sisters, Mary Catherine Goode (Fred), Betty Ann Murphy, and Esther Marie Sherwell.
William retired from the Federal Government in 1989. He was active in numerous antique car clubs and loved his cars. William worked part-time for 11 years at Ken Dixon’s. He loved to travel, play Bingo and visit yard and estate sales. He was active at the St. Charles Mall Walkers, the Waldorf Senior Center and Senior Services of Charles County. He had so many friends.
Visitation on Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 15848 Rock Point Road, Newburg, MD 20664. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
