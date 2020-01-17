MECHANICSVILLE — William (Bill) John Ferreira, age 71, departed this world Monday, January 13, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to George Martin Ferreira and Caroline Sousa Ferreira on February 6, 1948, in Pensacola, Florida. Bill was very proud to be a Vietnam veteran. He enlisted in the Army in 1968 after spending a year at Pensacola Junior College. He began his civilian career at the Pensacola Naval Air Station. While working full time at the base, Bill earned a master’s degree that helped him land a position at the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Dahlgren, Virginia.
After working his way up in the Human Resources Department at NSWC, he joined the Joint Warfare Analysis Command (JWAC) at Dahlgren. Bill retired from JWAC in 2003 as the Deputy Director of the Command. During his career, he received numerous awards and recognition, including the Navy’s Meritorious Service Award and the Navy’s Superior Service Award.
Bill was an outstanding golfer and storyteller. He was always quick to share the story of his first hole in one, and he never tired of telling stories about his family, particularly his grandchildren. He was a self-taught computer geek, electrician and woodworker. He made some of the most beautiful, unique furniture you will ever find. He could build or fix anything. While raising his great nephew Brendan, Bill served as a band booster, designing and building phenomenal props for the school. His replica of the da Vinci flying machine which he built for the band was displayed at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum for several years.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Teresa, two sons, William (Terri), Matthew (Stephanie), stepdaughter Dawn McDonald (Scott) and a great-nephew Brendan Utt. He was blessed with four grandchildren Emma, Elise, Enzo and Addison, who were the loves of his life.
The family will receive visitors on Monday, January 20, at 11 o’clock, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mechanicsville, Maryland. Funeral services will follow at 12:30 with interment at Trinity Memorial Gardens.
