ACCOKEEK - William Joseph McDonald, 88, of Accokeek, Maryland, died on October 23, 2019. In Knoxville, Tennessee.
Born March 12, 1931 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Elizabeth E. McDonald and John L. McDonald. William McDonald served in the U.S. Air Force until he was Honorably discharged in 1954. He was an exhibit maker at the Smithsonian Institute and a master cabinetmaker for the United States Supreme Court where he retired after 34 years of service. He also worked at the Washington Post as a distributor for 32 years.
In addition to his parents, Mr. McDonald was preceded in death by his wife Lois F. McDonald, brothers, John McDonald, Leo McDonald and great granddaughter, Kerrigan Roberts.
He is survived by daughters Debra McDonald, Gloria Lakner and her husband Donald, Rosemarie McDonald, nine grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:00 at New Life Chapel, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, Md 20646
Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure or Kneeling Point Chapel, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, Md 20646
