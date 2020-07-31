WALDORF — William Smith Hamilton, 88, of Waldorf, passed away on July 1, 2020. He was the son of the late Earle Hamilton and Janie Elizabeth Hamilton (Smith). He is survived by his brothers, David Hamilton and Conrad Hamilton and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Earl Hamilton Jr. and sister, M. Virginia Roepke. A private internment and services will be held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham at a later date.
