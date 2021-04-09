INDIAN HEAD — William Warren “Crank” Cranford passed away peacefully in his home on March 28, 2021. He was born on November 20, 1932, in Washington, D.C., to the late John W. and Evelyn Sherzer Cranford.
He was proceeded in death by his wife of 58 years Barbara A. Cranford; son-in-law Wayne B. Durney; sisters Margaret C. Griffis and Gertrude E. Grabis; brother Robert A. Cranford; beloved dog Bert and his beloved cat Smokey. He is survived by his daughter Peggy Cranford Durney and his other beloved cat Kitty Kat. Crank loved his family.
Crank grew up in Glymont and graduated from Lackey High School in 1949. In 1950 he went to work at the Naval Powder Factory in Indian Head as a Powder Explosive Worker. He served his Machinist Apprenticeship there and then transferred to the National Park Service in Washington, D.C., which is where he retired.
While working for the National Park Service he worked on many interesting projects including designing and fabricating the gazebo used for the wedding of Miss Tricia Nixon at the White House and a partial restoration of the torch on the Statue of Liberty in 1973.
His hobbies included restoring Cub Cadet tractors and taking them to tractor shows. Blacksmithing, aviation, going to yard sales, flea markets, local history and volunteering at Chapman’s State Park. He had a passion for working with his hands and designing and fabricating tools and machines to fit any need. Many of his creations were actually works of art. When the work was done, he loved a good rare steak.
Services were held at the Williams Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Interment followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, Md. The Pallbearers were Bill Gibson, Dewey Harmon, Barry Underwood, Dan Garriott, Nate Foster and Matt Gagne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org) and/or Shriners Hospital (lovetotherescue.org). Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
