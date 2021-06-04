WHITE PLAINS — William “Willie J” John Blake, age 6, departed this life on May 26, 2021. Willie J. is survived by his loving family and friends.
Viewing Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 8:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH 201 St. Marys Ave., La Plata, MD 20646.
Burial Trinity Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Waldorf. Arrangements Entrusted to Terrence L. Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains.
