Wilson Howard Goldsmith

  • 0
Wilson Howard Goldsmith

WILSON GOLDSMITH

HUGHESVILLE, Md. — Wilson Howard Goldsmith (Sonny) of Hughesville, Md., passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the age of 80.

Born on November 9, 1939, in Hughesville, Md., he was the first of 6 children born to the late Wilson (Hart) Goldsmith and Marian (Dyer) Goldsmith. After graduating from La Plata High School, he worked on the family farm in Benedict, Md. After marrying the former Mary Tayman of Brandywine, Md., he continued farming while working as a plumber’s apprentice, often commuting into Washington, D.C., for plumbing jobs and returning later in the day to farm. As his family responsibilities grew, Sonny changed careers and worked over 30 years as a route salesman for Coca-Cola and Asycue Distributing. His next career was with Giant Food, in Waldorf, Md., for 20 years, where he warmly greeted and helped customers until he retired in 2016.

Sonny had a reputation as an early riser and possessed a work ethic unparalleled to any. He was a humble and generous servant, always putting the needs of others before himself. As a young man, he was blessed to meet and know so many of the individuals who helped shape Charles County and Southern Maryland into what it is today. He was a walking encyclopedia of facts on Southern Maryland and will always be known as a Southern Maryland Monument of a Man. A devoted father, he loved his family, farming, anything John Deere, country music, eating Maryland blue crabs and other seafood, going to Maryland Live to play the slot machines, drinking Coca Cola, eating at McDonalds and being social. He loved being around people and everyone loved being around him. He could light up any room with his infectious smile, sense of humor and joke playing. He was the most loyal, kind, good-hearted and upstanding man one could know.

Sonny is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Mary (Tootsie) Goldsmith; his two daughters Joan Bryan (Mike) of Waldorf, Md., and Kathy Perriello (Joe) of Waldorf, Md.; and his three grandchildren Pam Snyder, Joseph Perriello Jr. and Julie Perriello of Waldorf, Md.

In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by his sisters Dorothy Nelson and Maryann Goldsmith and brother Richard (Morris) Goldsmith.

Burial services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bryantown at https://stmarysbryantown.com, Building Restoration Fund in memory of Wilson H. Goldsmith. Online condolences and guest book is available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Wilson Goldsmith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Covering COVID-19

Covering COVID-19 on the Mid-Shore

JIM NORMANDIN

Dear readers,

As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.

During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.

As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.

If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.

Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.

Be safe.

Jim Normandin

President and Publisher

To plant a tree in memory of Wilson Goldsmith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Newsletters