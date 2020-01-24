CROSSVILLE, TN — Yvette McGraw Nichols, 50, passed away on January 14, 2020 at Cumberland County Hospital in Crossville, Tennessee. Yvette was born on July 26, 1969 at Malcolm Grow U.S.A.F. Medical Center, Joint Base Andrews in Camp Springs, Maryland. She grew up in Waldorf, MD and graduated from La Plata High School. Yvette lived in Crossville, Tennessee for the past 20 years where she was a homemaker. She liked to cook, enjoyed nature and loved animals, especially cats. She was devoted to her family and will be dearly missed. Yvette is survived by her loving husband of 13 years, Charles Nichols; father, Larry D. McGraw; mother, Virginia “Ginny” McGraw; brother, Johns McGraw; sister, Christina McGraw; nieces, Selena Bertolo and Alanna Johnson and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life was held on Friday, January 17, 2020 in Pikeville, Tennessee. Brother Ken Norris officiated. Yvette was laid to rest in Warner Cemetery, Pikeville, Tennessee.
