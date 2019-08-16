MARBURY, MD & ORLANDO FL — Zackary Guy McKeown, of Marbury, Maryland, born on February 27, 1986, passed away after a brief illness in Orlando, Florida on June 29, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Zack loved his family, his dog, old music, new technologies, and keeping fit. He had a witty humor, a very intelligent mind, a protective nature, and an adventuresome spirit. He loved having a good time. Zack is greatly missed.
Zack is survived by Mother Kimberly Starling; Father Steven McKeown; Grandparents Elizabeth Reed (Nan), Ervin Reed (Pop), James McKeown (Granddaddy), Sallie McKeown (Granny, Passed); Siblings Kyle S. McKeown, Erin White, and Shane McKeown; Nephew Kyle A. McKeown; Nieces Kinley McKeown and Andi White; and beloved dog Otis.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Alice Ferguson Foundation — Cafritz Environmental Center, 2201 Bryan Point Road, Accokeek, MD 20607, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Service by Reverend Tim Bean 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
