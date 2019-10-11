WHITESBURG, TN — Zelma L. Kidwell, age 84, of Whitesburg, TN, formerly of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away at her residence on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. Preceding her in death were her parents, Melvin Owen and Agnes Loraine Lee; and brother, Melvin Owen Lee Jr. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bill Kidwell; daughters, Donna (Kevin) Nave, Cindy Kidwell, Lori (Bobby) Stokes; grandchildren, James Morris, William (Shelley) Morris, Rusty Allen, Kasey DeGroat; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements by Stubblefield Funeral Home, Morristown, TN
