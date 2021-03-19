WALDORF — Zymena Alicia Pickeral was called home on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
She is survived by two daughters, Denesia Pickeral Wheeler (William) and Frannice Pickeral; four brothers, Matthew, Reed (Lisa), Rodney and Gaetano (LaTania) Brooks; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Viewing, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at New Life Church, La Plata, Md. Arrangements entrusted to Terrence L. Johnson Funeral Service, PA White Plains.
