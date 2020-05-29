Governor's veto helped safeguard newspapers

Earlier this month, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) let some bills from this year’s foreshortened General Assembly session pass quietly into law without his signature. But he vetoed a pile of them — including one whose gubernatorial denial gives the Maryland Independent great relief in this time of economic stress brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A number of Democrats in Annapolis, including Sen. Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s), were angling for a digital advertising tax — a bad idea for media companies of all sizes dealing with the monetary hemorrhage from the coronavirus’ fallout. That legislation was part of a “go fund it” push to pay for the Kirwan Commission’s education reform recommendations passed by the General Assembly for which the state’s obligation would be $32 billion over the next eight years. Hogan vetoed both the new tax and the project to which it would contribute.
Whether the digital advertising tax could face a legislative override remains to be seen. For one thing, the Senate and House still have to feel safe enough to reconvene for a special session. This legislative overtime was necessitated by the originally planned 90-day session getting cut short by a few weeks back in March. The state’s 188 lawmakers were to gather again this month, but that has been postponed indefinitely as the state moves in various stages through a reopening.
But for now, Hogan’s veto is great news for the Maryland Independent and other newspapers. If the legislation had stood, Maryland would have become the first state to enact such a tax.
The Maryland Delaware D.C. Press Association — of which the Maryland Independent is a long-standing member — and the American Advertising Federation of Baltimore have come out sharply against this digital advertising tax, which could hurt the news industry and the state’s economy overall.
Here’s why a sales tax on advertising is a really bad idea: When the cost of advertising goes up, there is less advertising, which leads to less consumer demand. Lower consumer demand reduces revenue, creates fewer jobs, slows the economy and reduces the tax’s usefulness as a revenue source.
Who sells this advertising that legislators so desperately want to tax? Your local newspaper helps support its news coverage through connecting local small businesses to advertising in print and digital forms.
But this isn’t just about newspapers. The sole source of revenue for TV and radio broadcasters is advertising. An ad tax could ultimately lead to less local news, traffic, weather and sports.
Furthermore, most of the websites unconnected to newspapers are free and advertising supported. An ad tax would lead to less content or more paywalls, making them inaccessible to many lower-income Marylanders.
Advertising agencies across Maryland, many of them small businesses, would be at a severe disadvantage when competing with firms located outside the state. Advertising is a communications process that helps produce the final sale of a product, which is most likely already subject to the state sales tax, thus layering one tax upon another. So the irony here is less advertising leading to fewer sales could actually lead to reduced tax revenue.
This toxic cocktail of new taxes would actually punish Maryland companies for being in Maryland. Advertising, marketing and media agencies in particular could be forced by the folks in Annapolis to either price themselves out of the market or absorb costs that obliterate their already-slim profit margins. And this business climate has been hobbled even worse by the coronavirus pandemic.
So during a time when the Maryland Independent and other newspapers are working around the clock to keep readers informed about the COVID-19 pandemic, we applaud the governor for his veto. And he should absolutely veto any bill in future sessions promoting taxes on digital advertising.