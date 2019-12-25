After the calendar dealt us the shortest possible period between Thanksgiving and Christmas, today the big day is finally here. The rush to scarf up all those presents has subsided, and morphed into a more sedate atmosphere.
It’s time now to get together with family and friends and exchange pleasantries as much as gifts. It’s time to relax and enjoy. And make memories.
That’s what we bring you in today’s edition of the Maryland Independent. Starting on the front page, and continuing inside the A section, you’ll read stories of memories of favorite, treasured gifts from Christmases past. Many were submitted to us by our readers in Charles County and throughout Southern Maryland, and some were gathered by our staff writers from notable newsmakers in our region.
And they have gathered a baker’s dozen of beautiful stories.
One involves receiving a beloved birthstone ring, and later a well-appreciated Kodak camera. Another recalls a log cabin dollhouse made with skill and love by a little girl’s father. Still another has to do with a doll, lost through the years, which was replaced by an aging mother later.
In another, a woman expresses her joy at making a lamp for her great-grandson. You’ll also read about how a little girl who had suffered a broken leg was soothed by the sight and sound of a treasured music box while in the hospital.
Then there’s a touching tale of a woman recalling her grandmother’s prowess at the piano, and how a tape recording of one of her final Christmas performances was saved from potential ruin.
Special foods like pfeffernusse cookies and chicken and waffles punctuate the holiday memories of other story tellers, while one man remembers his father each year in the selling of Christmas trees to benefit a local club. A book becomes an heirloom and a keepsake of tradition in another vignette.
And a woman tells a story of how her grandfather, although so busy with his seafood restaurant, would always read Christmas stories to her and the other children. A man recounts “A Dickens of a Christmas,” as his family called it, when his mom would cook a goose and figgy pudding, and they’d all gather around the TV to watch “A Christmas Carol.” Still another story tells how a woman was able to pamper her husband of a chef with the special kitchen utensils he coveted.
In these tales, three themes are prominent: love, kindness and family. Of all kinds.
Whether that family is formed by blood or by the bonds of friendship or even mere shared experiences on a cold winter night, it is an unmatched commodity in this sometimes thoughtless world.
And as we celebrate the joy of the season over the next two weeks, it seems there is no better time of year to be surrounded by the friendly faces of those we love.
Some of us may have family in other states, or even other countries. Some may have loved ones serving overseas this holiday. Some may have family living just across the street. And many who have shared the holidays with us in the past have passed on.
Indeed, it may not be possible for some to see their families this Christmas, but we hope that wherever they are, they are happy and safe. And wherever each of our readers plans to celebrate this special time of year, we hope you find yourselves content, secure and in good company.
We also understand not all our readers celebrate the Christmas season, and may have deep ties to other, sincerely held cultural or religious observances and traditions. Whatever the case, we wish you a happy and healthy final week of 2019. And may you ring in the new year with laughter, hope and the ones you love close beside you.
Be safe this holiday season, and especially take care not to get behind the wheel of a car after consuming alcohol. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and La Plata barrack of the Maryland State Police continue to urge residents to plan ahead before holiday parties — have a designated driver, or call a cab or online ride service for a sober way home. According to the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office, the December holidays are the deadliest in terms of drunk driving.
Let’s make sure we all get to where we are going and back again. Here’s to continued holiday memory making, and to all the gifts of the season — not just the tangible ones, but also those treasured deep inside.