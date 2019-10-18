Humans vs. time. It’s one of the most fundamental clashes in competition. How can something done at an elite level be done even faster?
On Sunday in Austria, Kenyan distance runner Eliud Kipchoge ran the first sub-2-hour marathon in history, completing a 26.2-mile course in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds. It wasn’t an official race sanctioned by the International Association of Athletics Foundations so the record doesn’t officially count, but the fact remains that the reigning Olympic champion (whose certified 2:01:39 in a race last year is still the world standard) did run a marathon in less time than it takes to watch a movie.
So with the national shucking contest about to be featured at this weekend’s U.S. Oyster Festival in Leonardtown at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, it begs the question: What’s the limit of human performance for splitting open two dozen raw oysters?
Karen Stone, administrator of the 53rd annual festival sponsored once again by the Rotary Club of Lexington Park, said this week, “I think we’ll see it done in 1:45 someday.”
The current shucking record is 1 minute, 58.64 seconds, set last year by Brian Clark of Florida. He recently finished fifth at the world championships in Galway, Ireland, for which he qualified with his local victory in 2018. Clark, who will be at the fairgrounds this weekend to defend his U.S. title, had actually knifed free his 24 oysters here in 1:52.64, but had 6 penalty seconds added for nicks and cuts on the meat.
So think about it: The time it actually took Clark to shuck two dozen oysters last year worked out to just under 4.7 seconds per oyster. Many folks would be hard pressed to cleanly open the shell of a scalded one that quickly.
Veteran competitor and multi-year champion Duke Landry from Louisiana “told me this might be his last year to compete,” Stone said. “All of these younger shuckers are super fast, so he said it’s getting harder to keep up with them.”
Of course, penalty seconds can be added to an imperfect presentation of shuckers’ oysters, but an odd codicil to the national contest’s rules actually allows time to be deducted if the display is judged to be pristine. Stone said that rule is still in place, although to us, it seems a bit like taking an extra 10 seconds off Kipchoge’s marathon feat because his shoes were colorful.
Stone said a full roster of 30 shuckers is expected for Saturday’s men’s and women’s preliminary rounds, and then the men’s and women’s championships Sunday. After that, it’s the battle of the sexes for the national title.
The other big event at the festival is the National Oyster Cook-off, and Stone said there’s a new wrinkle for the competition’s 40th year. Flush with a grant from the Southern Maryland Heritage Area, there will be a greatly expanded cookbook which will also suggest wine pairings for the recipes, along with other features.
In Saturday’s culinary competition, finalists will be selected from the field of entries to compete for prize money. The chefs will square off in three categories: hors d’oeuvres; soups and stews; and main dishes. A panel of judges will sort out the winners. Last year’s champ, Debbie Reynolds of Waldorf, won’t be in there to defend her title, though. “Debbie will be representing Maryland this week at the World Food Championships in Texas,” Stone said, noting that the cooking competition here is becoming as much a springboard to bigger things as the shucking contest is to the Ireland competition.
And for those not competing but eating, the oyster festival promises to be a big hit once again. However you like them — whether scalded, raw, fried or in a stew — be assured there will be plenty to go around from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $10, and children younger than 12 get in free. Food is pay as you eat at a cornucopia of vendor stands serving both seafood and other fare. And Stone said football fans won’t have to miss a thing. Televised games will be shown throughout the weekend in the 4-H building (college on Saturday, pro on Sunday).
The event is one of the Rotary Club of Lexington Park’s biggest fundraisers. The proceeds go to help people and organizations throughout Southern Maryland. The club donates money for scholarships for students, as well as grants for teachers and stipends for schools. So your enjoyment this weekend will do some good for the whole community.
And if you should set a personal record for how fast you can eat oysters, that would be notable as well.