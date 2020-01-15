Last Friday’s front page was a doozy. All three top news stories involved the Charles County Public School system and sexual assaults, alleged or otherwise, dating back a few years to just last fall.
Parents with children in the school system should find this alarming.
While it was happenstance that all three unrelated stories ended up in the same edition of the newspaper, it really stood out. Former substitute teacher Keith Krikstan received a total of 25 years for guilty findings in two separate sexual assault trials last year, and has two more trials to go. Parents of several young girls decided the school system hasn’t done enough to ameliorate the alleged sexual assault situation that involved their children on an elementary school playground last October. Then there’s the revelation that a former custodian and coach was arrested on sexual assault charges for incidents that allegedly occurred in both Charles and Calvert counties.
Concerning that last item, the school system has said that a background check revealed the man in question had no prior arrests or charges before he was put on the payroll. Presumably a similar background check came up with the same result for Krikstan.
And many readers will remember the Carlos DeAngelo Bell case where a Charles County instructional assistant and coach was arrested in June 2017, less than three years ago, on sexual abuse charges that ultimately covered 42 victims ranging in age from 11 to 17. He pleaded guilty to 27 counts in Charles County Circuit Court and received a 190-year prison sentence. The week prior he was sentenced to 105 years in federal court on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minors for the purpose of producing child pornography.
And there have been others. It begs the question: What’s going on here in Charles and in its school system? It’s hard to fathom that so many rotten hires can be made, or, like in the case of Bell, that that kind of behavior could go on so for so long without anyone — other teachers, administrators — getting a hint that something’s up. Either way, members of the school administration, and in particular their leader, need to roll up their sleeves and take a good, hard look at their hiring practices and their ongoing monitoring, or start monitoring such things if they haven’t been. In the case of the elementary school playground, closer monitoring might have helped prevent the incident that is alleged to have happened.
It would be better if those involved in the care of other people’s children faced the problem on their own, but at least one group of parents isn’t waiting any longer and is trying to force the county’s school administrators into making new and better choices at least in how they handle student-on-student incidents. The parents of three young girls at Gale-Bailey Elementary School have filed a Title IX complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice, which triggers an official investigation into the incident and what was done about it. Title IX is a part of federal education law that has become the primary legal mechanism through which sexual harassment and assault complaints are filed. It states: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
Depending on the outcome, the result could draw some unwanted attention to the school system — and Charles County — which surely would flush out all of these ugly incidents.
“It is a big step and puts a lot of burden on many people,” Tim Perrier, one of the parents, said about the complaint filing. “But the hope is that it will put the pressure on the school system to finally do what they needed to do on Oct. 30.”
Indeed, that might be the best outcome, if any.
We wish the parents and their children some closure. We also hope to see some changes in the hiring and monitoring of school staff to stave off sexual assaults, whether by adults or other students, that will no doubt stick with many of these impressionable young people for the rest of their lives.
And no one wants to see a front page like last Friday’s.