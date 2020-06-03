Reasons to hope summer storm list is short

Hurricane season in the Atlantic officially began Monday with the month of June, and runs through the end of November. Not that the weather is worried about the calendar, of course, because two named tropical depressions — Arthur and Bertha — have already swelled up and died off.
We have been lucky here in Southern Maryland in recent years with regard to hurricanes and tropical storms, and here’s to that good fortune continuing. We would be especially thankful to have that stormy cup pass us by again this year, considering the hand 2020 has already dealt us. With restaurants now able to serve customers outside, and with church services resuming on a limited-crowd basis just this past weekend, Southern Maryland is hopefully starting to emerge from the trench dug for us by the novel coronavirus pandemic. It would be a pretty bad roll of the cosmic dice for a hurricane — in this low-lying chunk of geography so prone to flooding — to attack later in the summer when life was nearing a new normal.
Of course, that’s out of our hands, so awareness and preparation should remain the watch words for summer and fall storms in Southern Maryland. And the outlook for 2020 is a bit grim.
According to hurricane researchers at Colorado State University (an interesting spot for such studies, with Fort Collins at an elevation of 1,500-plus feet and quite a distance from Ocean City), we can expect a more active than usual storm season. The researchers at CSU are forecasting 16 named storms between now and Thanksgiving — with eight of them classified as hurricanes. What’s more, those climatologists are predicting four of those hurricanes to be at least Category 3 in intensity (such storms pack winds of 111 to 129 mph). CSU’s estimates are based on the lack of generally calming El Niño conditions this year, prompting a warmer than usual Atlantic.
Of course, the ocean warms slowly over a period of months, so while the hot and humid days to come for Southern Maryland bring the promise of frequent thunderstorms, the real danger lies in wait until September or beyond. At that point, the Atlantic becomes a churning engine of energy for any nasty tropical depression that might twirl off the west coast of Africa looking to pick up steam.
In fact, one of the most devastating summer storm systems to pummel Southern Maryland came after Labor Day. “Isabel was the worst hurricane to affect the Chesapeake Bay region since 1933,” the National Hurricane Center reports.
That storm came ashore on Sept. 18, 2003, in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. With tropical storm force, it caused tidal surges of more than 8 feet and high winds in Maryland and surrounding states. It was blamed for 17 deaths and more than $3 billion in damages, according to the NHC. The winds toppled trees and cut power to more than 4 million customers. Many were blacked out for days.
As for what the third and subsequent storms will be called this year, the World Meteorological Association recently pushed out its list of names (the geographical range also includes the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico), in its usual boy-girl-boy-girl pattern. The WMA allows for up to 21 named storms in a given year, using every letter of the alphabet except Q, U, X, Y and Z. Male names joined the rotation in 1979.
Remaining storms with female names this year would include Dolly, Fay, Hanna, Josephine, Laura, Nana, Paulette, Sally and Vicky. Storms with male names would feature Cristobal, Edouard, Gonzalo, Isaias, Kyle, Marco, Omar, Rene, Teddy and Wilfred.
There’s a nice mix of traditional and more exotic labels in that WMA list, but one is downright troubling. If the researchers in Colorado are right and we get that deep in the rotation, Nana would be the 14th named storm of 2020. Please, anything but Nana. Hard to imagine a tender appellation for “grandmother” could be the label of a deadly storm system responsible for wind, rain and flooding damage. Even if the tropical gales smelled of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies, that would offer little comfort.
So here’s hoping we don’t get anywhere near exhausting that WMA list as the tropical storm season unfolds. Especially not up to Nana.